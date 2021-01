Ahead of R-Day, Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Ahead of 72nd Republic Day, Pakistan once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on January 25.

The Pakistan Army fired with small arms and shelled mortars.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Locals are in fear due to the continuous shelling activity in Karmara sector.