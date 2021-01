Lilly Singh Explores Her Impact on the Internet

What kind of impact has Lilly Singh had on the internet?

WIRED combs the web for data about Lilly Singh and presents all the information to her.

How many Google results appear when you search her name?

Which American cities are most interested in Lilly since 2014?

Can she name the three most viewed "Lilly Singh" videos on YouTube?

A Little Late with Lilly Singh airs weeknights on NBC and is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfm4y4rHF5HGrSr-qbvOwOg