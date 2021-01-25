Biden Admin To Implement Travel Restrictions To Fight Virus Variants

The ban implemented by President Joe Biden will prohibit the entrance of non-U.S. citizens from the Schengen Area in Europe.

The countries include the U.K. and Ireland, as well as 26 other European nations that allow open border travel.

Travelers from Brazil and South Africa will also be restricted.

A new and possibly more deadly variant of the coronavirus has been detected in South Africa.

We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa, Dr. Anne Schuchat, Centers for Disease Control, via NPR News.

Beginning Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control will require all travelers to the U.S. to provide proof that they have tested negative for the virus before boarding.

The U.S. surpassed 25 million cases of the coronavirus over the weekend