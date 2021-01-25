WWE Network to Be Exclusively Streamed on NBC's Peacock

WWE Network to Be Exclusively Streamed on NBC's Peacock .

According to 'Variety,' WWE and NBCUniversal have reached a multiyear agreement.

The WWE's current 1.1 million U.S. subscribers will pay 50% less per month after being migrated over to Peacock Premium.

All live events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, will be included at no additional charge.

The WWE will also produce “one signature documentary annually” starting in 2022.

WWE Network will launch on Peacock on March 18, 2021.

Over 17,000 hours of new, original and library WWE Network programming will be made available on the platform.