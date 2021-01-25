Matt Hancock: We are stronger as one United Kingdom

Amid concerns of increasing support for Scottish independence, HealthSecretary Matt Hancock insisted the “UK is stronger together in the fightagainst” coronavirus.

He told the Downing Street press conference that theScottish Ambulance Service put out an appeal for extra help over the weekendand other nations “stepped forward”.

“Our health systems across the UKroutinely work closely together offering support when it’s needed and fromvaccines to ambulance services we are stronger together.

And the UK isstronger together in the fight against this pandemic,” Mr Hancock said duringa Downing Street press conference.

He said there are “early signs that theactions we are taking are working”, with the rise in case numbers slowing andfalling in some areas such as London and Scotland.