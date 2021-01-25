UK Schools to Reopen ‘As Fast As Possible’, says Johnson

Pressure is growing on the UK government to reopen schools, as MPs called for a ‘route map’ amid concerns for children’s education.

“There’s nothing I want to do more than reopen schools, I've fought to keep schools open for as long as I possibly could,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

However, Mr Johnson could not guarantee that schools would reopen before Easter.

This comes as Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to confirm this week that there will be no return to the classroom after the February half-term break.

Schools in England have been shut since the national lockdown began on 5 January, with only vulnerable children and those whose parents are key workers permitted to attend school at the moment.

Report by Avagninag.

