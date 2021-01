Kid Speeding on Bike Crashes Into Fence and Bawls After Getting Hurt

This kid was speeding on his bicycle in the neighborhood when he lost control and slammed hard into a metal fence with an ear-splitting clang.

The kid hit himself in the chest before falling to the ground.

He wailed uncontrollably after getting hurt as he picked up his bike and walked away with it.

This incident was captured by the surveillance camera and came to the attention of the house owner when he checked the footage to find a reason behind the bent fence.