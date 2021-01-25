ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 65 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, January 25 that 2,210 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
22-hundred hoosiers have testted positive for covid-19.
That's according to the indiana state department of health.
Across indiana - more than 613-thousa people have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Isdh is also reporting an additional 12 deaths.
Locally - new deaths are reported in clinton and tippecanoe counties.
Tippecanoe county also has 65 new confirmed cases.
Howard county is reporting another 24 cases.
You can see a county by county breakdown by heading over to wlfi dot com.
Starting tomorrow, all covid-19 vaccines in clinton