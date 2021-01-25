Trey Songz Arrested at AFC Championship Game After Brawl With Police

Trey Songz was arrested on Sunday night during the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old R&B singer was recorded getting into a physical altercation with a police officer.

Witnesses claim that Songz was being heckled by other spectators in the stands of the stadium.

After asking the fans to “chill out,” a police officer approached Songz and allegedly got physical with him without any warning.

Songz, because he was “caught off guard,” responded in self defense.

In the video, Songz can be seen punching the officer and trying to put him in a headlock.

Additional officers arrived shortly afterwards and put Songz in handcuffs.

He was put on a 24-hour hold and was released from custody on Monday morning.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that he has been accused of trespassing and resisting arrest, which are misdemeanors.

He has also been accused of assaulting a police officer, which is a low-grade felony.

Neither Songz or his representative have commented on the incident.