Health Watch: Diets

So the old saying is we enter 20, 21 and years past new year.

New me.

We're going to talk about what diets are the best to focus on and to maintain that important, healthy diet.

So what are some of those best diets out there?

Kristin?

You know, there's some real, there are really good diets.

A lot of them are fad diets, unfortunately.

Um, but a lot of them are really good.

You know, you hear of like the keto, the paleo, the atkins, the whole 30, the zone, all those diets out there, the key ingredient to the diet.

So if you're looking at diets that you think are gonna work for you, and that's really the most important thing is which one is gonna work for you, are you going to be able to maintain it?

Key ingredients to a really good diet emphasis on veggies, on fruit, on whole grains, on lean fiber, or excuse me, lean protein.

And then of course, fiber, and then make sure that they limit sugar, sugary beverages, highly processed foods, uh, sodium refined carbs, saturated fats, and really fatty or processed meats.

So those are really the key ingredients to the best diet.

The best one out there though.

I'm going to say from a health standpoint is really, it comes up every single time is the mediterranean diet.

This one is been tried and true.

It has the most research on it.

It's recommended by the who it's recommended by.

Um, it's recommended by the united national educational scientific and cultural organization.

Um, dietary guidelines for americans it's recommended by.

Because in the 1960s, when they looked at, who has the fewest deaths from heart disease, and they found that the mediterranean countries, the ones surrounding the mediterranean had the least amount of deaths from heart disease than the united states and northern europe.

And so this diet really promotes, it promotes health.

It's helps with chronic disease, it's heart healthy.

And the reason why is because it's high in veggies, it's high end fruit, high, and whole grains.

Um, and it uses olive oil as its primary fat source.

Um, and the five main ingredients of this mediterranean diet, daily fruits and veggies, seven to eight servings a day, whole grain.

So substitute in all of your bread, all your cereal, all your pastas.

For whole grain version, um, the healthy fat.

So like i said, olive oil is going to be your main fat source.

So using it as a replacement for your butter, for your margins.

So when you normally butter your bread, use all of oil, use olive oil in your cooking, instead of the other things that you use.

Seafood is a really, really big one and it as well.

So it's substitutes using seafood twice a week, a fresh or water packs, seafood like tuna salmon, trout, mackerel, herrings, seafoods like that, um, twice a week and reducing your red needs.

So that's also a really big one too, is they found that, um, looking at red meat, try to do it.

If you have to do red meat.

Tiny small portions and really lean portions, really try and only to do it once a week.

If you, if you have to do it, but really substituting poultry or chicken or beans for your red meat.

And then it also lets you have a lot of dairy too.

Like you can do low fat, greek dairy.

You can do plain yogurt, yogurt, small amount of variety of cheeses.

Um, so that's the top six things of why the mediterranean diet works really well.

And you can drink with the mediterranean diet.

They do low or moderate mounts of wines.

So also a little, a little helpful there too.

So minute train diet really tried and true.

That's probably the best one out there, but the really what works for you, what's going to be healthy for you, what your doctor recommends.

And if that one that your doctor recommends is the one that works for you.

That's the best one.

