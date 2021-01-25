Gov. Gavin Newsom Provides Update On State's Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Gov.
Newsom gives details on the end to the stay-at-home order for California and the latest COVID-19 figures for the state (1-25-2021)
Gov.
Newsom gives details on the end to the stay-at-home order for California and the latest COVID-19 figures for the state (1-25-2021)
California’s governor goes through the details of why the decision was made to lift the stay-at-home order and move back into the..
After FBI warnings of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday, deploying 1,000 National..