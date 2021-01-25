Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi to Sit out Super Bowl

Coke and Pepsi first announced their withdrawals from Super Bowl advertising this year.

Pepsi will be focusing on its sponsorship of the halftime show.

Coke will be “investing in the right resources” as its sales have declined since less drinks are being purchased outside of the home.

Budweiser is the latest to opt out of paying for Super Bowl ads.

It will be the first time in 37 years that the iconic beer brand hasn't aired a commercial during the big game.

Instead, Anheuser-Busch InBev will use its marketing money to promote COVID-19 vaccine education and access.

Budweiser will still run a digital Super Bowl ad during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's other brands, such as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, will still have ads featured during the game