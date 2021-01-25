Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Running for Governor of Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Running for Governor of Arkansas.

Trump's former White House press secretary announced on Monday that she'll run for the position in 2022.

Her father, Mike Huckabee, was governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

He was also a two-time Republican presidential nominee.

.

In the video announcing her candidacy, Huckabee Sanders says she's "been tested under fire.".

My dad always said the real test of a leader is not the way you handle the issues you know are coming, it's rising to the moment in a crisis you could never plan for, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, via Twitter