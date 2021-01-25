Basketball: MGCCC vs. Faith Prep

- with a school name like...- mississippi gulf coast communit- college... you'd expect the - basketball team to have some- pretty good players... from the- mississippi gulf coast.

- and they do...- bulldogs hosting faith prep out- of arkansas, in - their season opener... and this- game was never even close.- all first half action... and- here's one of the local guys...- biloxi alum dontavius proby...- showing up and showing- out... coast-to-coast on the- lay-up... he transferred in - from p-r-c-c, this off-season..- 13-5 gulf coast.- and how about long beach, stand- up... former bearcat- calvin johnson with the sweet - stroke, from the right wing...- he's- one of four sophomores, on this- year's team.- now paging pascagoula... jayden- mc-corvey jump- starting the fast break...- johnson to mc-corvey... - mc-corvey to- melvion flanagan... turn around- and throw it in - reverse... beautiful up-- and-under lay-up, by the- freshman.

- and since the right wing worked- so well the last time...- let's try the left wing... same- result... johnson been in the - lab - perfecting that shot... and - we're just gonna worry about th- score later.- in the meantime... mc-corvey- break-away lay-up is good... th- former panther causing all kind- of problems, in that full court- press.- at this point... bulldogs in th- midst of a 26-nothing run...- and proby wants back in on the- action... land of good and- plenty- open for business... why- wouldn't it be... it's friday.- m-g-c-c-c cruises to a 92-33- win, to start the 20-21 - season... and the - tim