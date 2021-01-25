High School Girls Soccer: Gulfport vs. West Harrison

More region 8 Class 6A action on the pitch, West Harrison ladies playing host to Gulfport in a tough match up on Friday.

Final.

- later in the first half... ole- miss commit kate smith working- the give and go with vincent...- plays it on to mary frances - symmes... who finds gant wide - open just outside the 18... - and it's a five-hole volley...- - - i've been there keeper, keep- your head up... two goals for - gant... as gulfport takes a - 2-nil lead into the half.

- smith scores two of her own, in- the second half... and- badurak does the same... 6-zero- final tally... lady admirals- wrap up - the regular season... with a- record of 20-1-2.