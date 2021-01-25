Walz Unveils Due North Plan

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz annouces an education plan to address the immediate impact of the pandemic.

Kimt news 3 first this afternoon- minnesota governor tim walz annouces an education plan to address the unveils due north' education coronavirus:katie lange jessica bringe joins us live from john marshall high school with reaction from students on the latest education plan.

katie- when students are able to return to the classroom -the minnesota department of education wants to make sure they feel supported during and, of course, after the pandemic.

News 3 the goal of the 'due north' education plan is to make sure every child has access to a world class education, no matter their race or zip code.

The plan includes actions to reform school financing, expand opportunities for students in greater minnesota, and build the most qualified and diverse teaching workforce in the nation.

Students say having inclusive academic standards that reflect students of color and indigenous students is important to close opportunity gaps and end disparities.

if this pandemic has taught us anything is that there's a number of inequities within our education system that have gone unaddressed for much too long.

I'm hopeful that with the 'due north' plan we're able to actionable and measurable steps to close the opportunity gap.

Minnesota's young people are in need of support."

students also say having mental health programming is important and note it's addressed over the summer and throughout the school year.

jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

Walz worked with the governor's education roundtable, school finance working group, and minnesota department of education to develop the due north education plan