Bear celebrates birthday with cake

Let them eat cake!
Watch these birthday bears chow down on delicious cake at a wildlife refuge in Otisville, New York.
Since nearly all bears are born in January, the sanctuary chose Jan.
19 as the collective day of celebration.
