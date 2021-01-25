Govt buildings, monuments decked up across nation on R-Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, monuments such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Maharashtra's Mumbai lightened up.

The monuments were illuminated with colourful lights and looked enthralling on January 25.

On the other side, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (UP Vidhan Sabha) decked up for Republic Day celebrations in Lucknow amid coronavirus.

The Legislative Assembly building and Lok Bhawan have been decorated with tricolour patterns.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year.

The R-Day celebrations will be low-key this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.