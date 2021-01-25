'Harry Potter' TV Series Reportedly Being Planned for HBO Max

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter' and 'Variety,' a live-action TV series is in the "extremely early stages.".

'The Hollywood Reporter' says executives have "engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television.".

Warner Bros.

And HBO Max are denying the claims. There are no 'Harry Potter' series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform, Warner Bros.

And HBO Max representatives, to CNBC.

Though both companies deny that anything is "in development," insiders still insist the idea is being talked about.

Many 'Harry Potter' fans were excited by news of the potential series, .

But others were upset due to author J.K.

Rowling's recent anti-trans statements