Impeachment Reaction

The house impeached trump on january 13 for an unprecedented second time, charging him with inciting an insurrection at the u.s. capitol on january 6th.

The trial will not begin until february 9th, to provide everyone two weeks to prepare.

There is some debate between people on if trump should be impeached due to him already being out of office.

I think just because he's already out of office let the past be the past.

Why prosecute and spend the money just when he's already out.

Several other people says trump shouldn't be impeached but, they refused to go on camera.

They did say, trump didn't say anything to make people riot.

They say trump told them not to be violent.

On the other hand, people like kevin billingsley feel trump did spark the insurrection and the full impeachment process should be done.

The insurrection, i feel like had a lot to do with the words that he spoke that day.

I absolutely believe that this process should continue.

He caused several deaths not ordering them to do it but... they had it in their mind they were already mad and that just made them get more fired up.

Those in support of trump's impeachment say if he can constitutionally be impeached, he should be.

If you can be impeached not serving as the president, if it's constitutionally correct and he can be impeached i feel like he should be impeached.

Can't let something like that go, in my book, that a crime is a crime.

During the impeachment process in the house several republicans voted with the left to impeach trump.

Its unclear at this time what the senate particular republican mitch mcconnell will do.

