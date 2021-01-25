Rajnath Singh launches trailer of movie 'Fauji Calling'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the trailer of the film 'Fauji Calling' in the national capital on January 25.

It is an upcoming Hindi film showing the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member in a war.

Defence Minister launched the trailer of the film on the eve of Republic Day in an event which was attended by the cast of the film, Sharman Joshi and Bidita Bag, and director Aaryaan Saxena.

The trailer of the film showed how a little girl, who loses her father in the war deals with post-traumatic stress disorder.

From the trailer, it is apparent that the movie is highlighting the plight of a soldier's family and the sacrifices they have to make for the nation.

The film will be released on February 25, 2021.