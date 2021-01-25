Skip to main content
Monday, January 25, 2021

NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight into Tuesday morning, there could be some light snow that scrapes our southern viewing area.

Any snow that falls should be fairly light with 1-3" possible to the southeast of the Fox Valley.

3-6"is likely along parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline south of Manitowoc.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens with upper 20s and wind for Tuesday.

Afterwords, it'll be back to a quiet stretch of weather for most of the work week.

I don't see any concerning changes in the weather pattern.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 10s to mid 20s for most of the work week.

By the weekend however, we will be getting above average with temperatures back near 30.

There's also a potential system over the weekend that could bring more snow to the area.

Something certainly to monitor.

