Murder Arrest Made Six Years Later

A family in the shoals is speaking exclusively with waay 31 on the anniversary of their daughter's death.

And finally - a suspect in custody six years later.

Here is file video we have of - shaun ryan - being led into the colbert county jail after he was arrested 6 years after the 2015 killings of kayla glover and gary wayne baskins.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with glover's family about ryan's arrest the day the two were killed.

Kayla glovers family told me losing a child is something you never get over and while they're pleased an arrest has been made, it's like reliving their nightmare all over again.

Sherry- there's really no words to express how she's missed by all of us and the emptiness we all feel daily.

Sherry and hal howard have raised grandkids grow up without their mom, kayla.

She and gary wayne baskins were shot outside of jody's resturant six years ago.

Hal- you get through it very slowly but it's a little different.

At least there is some progress i mean that's kind of the shining light.

That's what's different.

It helps but it doesnt take away the loss and the pain.

Sherry expalined when she got the news her daughters killer was arrested it was like revisiting the trauma of losing her all over again.

Sherry- it's like ripping a scab off of a wound and reopening all of those feelings again and everything coming to the surface.

Over the years as kaylas kids have gotten older they ask more questions about their mom and what happened.

They both said it's hard to explain to children what someone did and the reasons their mom isn't here, but this year they told the girls they didn't have to fear the bad man anymore.

Sherry- her daughters finally after six years had a peaceful nights sleep because the bad guy was in jail.

the howard family plans to be at every court hearing shaun ryan has.

They told me they won't stop until they get justice for kayla and gary wayne baskins.

Shaun ryan is charged with 3 counts of capital murder because he shot into a vehicle killing kayla and gary wayne baskins.

He has an arraignment hearing on februaruy