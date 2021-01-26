Pandemic causes £975 million loss of revenue for top football clubs - Deloitte

Tim Bridge of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group discusses how theorganisation’s money league shows the impact of the coronavirus pandemic onthe UK’s top teams. This year’s table demonstrates how the top 20 clubs havemissed out on an estimated £975million in revenue in the 2019-20 season.

Thatfigure is projected to rise to £1.75bn by the end of this season.

There areseven Premier League teams in the top 20 of the list, with Manchester Unitedthe highest ranked but slipping behind German champions Bayern Munich intofourth place.