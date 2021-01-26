Biden Lifts Transgender Military Ban Initiated By Trump Admin

Biden Lifts Transgender Military Ban, Initiated By Trump Admin.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday reversing the Trump administration's ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The order also brings an immediate end to involuntary discharges of trans people who had been serving in the military already.

Simply put, it’s the right thing to do, and is in our national interest, White House Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

Many young trans people have been waiting anxiously for the ban to be lifted, essentially pausing their life plans.

For a lot of us, life has been on hold while all this is going on, Nicholas Ballou, Transgender Man, via 'The New York Times'.

Former President Trump announced the ban via Twitter in July of 2017.

We’ve been pushing for this for how many years?

And we finally see the light.

We are on deck and ready to go, Nic Talbott, Transgender Man, via 'The New York Times'