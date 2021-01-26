Meet VP Kamala Harris’ Family

Kamala Harris has spoken frequently of her family's influence on her journey to becoming the first Black and South Asian woman vice president.

Here’s the scoop on the Vice President’s tight-knit family.

Her parents Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris, both immigrants, met as civil rights activists at UC Berkeley.

Her younger sister, Maya Harris, is a lawyer and was the campaign chairwoman for her presidential campaign.

Her niece, Meena Harris, is the founder and CEO of Phenomenal.

She met her husband Doug Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, on a blind date set up by friends.

She has two stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff, who refer to her as “Momala.”