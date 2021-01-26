It's a Sin Trailer

It's a Sin - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Buckle up!

The latest masterpiece from the creator of Queer As Folk (UK) is as devastating as it is endearing.

A heartfelt chronicle of young friends navigating the joys, heartbreak, and outlandish parties that await them amidst an epidemic in 1980s London.

Directed by Peter Hoar starring Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris release date February 18, 2021 (on HBO Max) It’s A Sin debuts all 5 episodes starting February 18th on HBO Max.