5pm Decoart 01.25.2021

A Stanford based paint company, Decoart, says it's seeing a dramatic increase in sales right now when many businesses are hurting

Crews will be placing structural beams for the brighton rail trail pedestrian bridge starting tomorrow.

As a result, helmsdale place and pink pigeon parkway will be closed tomorrow through friday.

That's expected to impact traffic on man o' war boulevard near hamburg shopping center.

..says it's seeing a dramatic increase in sales right now when many businesses are hurting.

A 300-percent increase to be exact...and it's looking to add more than 50 employees to its factory...even though it was closed almost two months.

The company tells abc 36's bobbi mcswine it's all because art is helping people get through the pandemic.

######## clifford: "sometimes good things come out of bad things."

That's something 10 months ago... decoart c-e-o stan clifford likely didn't imagine he'd be saying.

The stanford-based paint company had to close its doors for seven weeks.

Clifford:"my little company is not important at all compared to what's going on now and the country needs to come together and we'll get through this.

It's just been a pain."

Although the company was closed...hundreds of people opened their wallets...looking for a fun...creative outlet for their new stay-at-home lives.

Clifford remembers getting a call from one of its biggest retailers...michaels.

Clifford: "so they called us and said 'guess what?

The sale of your products are up 300% and the stores aren't even open.'

And i said, 'really?

Can that be really be?

And they said, 'it's true.

I said, 'that sounds like a miracle.'

They said, 'it is a miracle.'" evans: "that's our supply is decoart paint.

We love their stuff!"

Laurie evans...owner of cut and paste craft studio in lexington...says the pandemic hit her hard..slashing sales about 50- percent...but sending art kits home has helped her stay afloat.

Evans: "we had been here almost 5 years when the pandemic hit, and a lot of people were worried about us and there were an awful amount of people who came in and ordered kits from us just because they were worried about us."

Evans says she thinks people need the distraction and escape from the real world that art supplies.

Evans: "that's finding the fun with your family so that you're not feeling as resentful about being trapped at home."

Clifford: "a lot of people need something to calm them down and take their mind off the stresses they have and this is just one of them."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

