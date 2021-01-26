5:30pm Town Branch Park 01.21.2021

Efforts to build a new park in Lexington have hit a milestone in funding and planning

$25.4 million raised for town branch park lexington town branch park announced today that it has raised more than $25 million dollars... nearly double what was raised previously and more than 80-percent of the campaign's initial goal.

It says... as a result.... the project is moving to the final design and engineering phase.

The 10-acre park will be located between oliver lewis way bridge and central bank center in downtown lexington the park is expected to be funded and maintained through private donations and