Efforts to build a new park in Lexington have hit a milestone in funding and planning
5:30pm Town Branch Park 01.21.2021
Efforts to build a new park in lexington have hit a milestone in funding... and planning.
$25.4 million raised for town branch park lexington town branch park announced today that it has raised more than $25 million dollars... nearly double what was raised previously and more than 80-percent of the campaign's initial goal.
It says... as a result.... the project is moving to the final design and engineering phase.
The 10-acre park will be located between oliver lewis way bridge and central bank center in downtown lexington the park is expected to be funded and maintained through private donations and