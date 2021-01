Puri artist creates tricolour craft using ice-cream sticks on Republic Day

An artist has made one tricolour craft in Odisha's Puri.

Biswajit Naik has used 575 ice-cream sticks to make this craft and dedicated it to nation's 72nd Republic Day.

It took him 4-days to complete the craft.

The height of tricolour craft is 15 inches and length is 29 inches