Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
5pm UK COVID 01.25.21
5pm UK COVID 01.25.21

It's the first day of class for University of Kentucky students and they're facing testing outside the classroom.

As a part of a requirement for students to return to campus, they mus be tested for COVID19.

The first day of class for university of kentucky students and they're facing testing outside the classroom.

As part of a requirement for students to return to campus they must be tested for covid 19.

The university says there have been 117 positive cases since students were allowed to start retu 14.

Uk health testing sites have conducted more than 5,000 tests

