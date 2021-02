Rebel Season 1

Rebel Season 1 (ABC) Promo HD - Katey Sagal series - Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.

She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Krista Vernoff (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”) is creator and showrunner of “Rebel.”