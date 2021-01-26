IMMS and MSU veterinarians work to save dolphin

So far, so good but researchers and care takers at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, as well as workers with Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine have their hands full caring for a young male dolphin they rescued Sunday.

So far, so good, but researcher- and care takers at the institut- for marine mammal studies, as - well as workers with- mississippi state university's- college of veterinarian - medicine, have their hands full- caring for a young male - dolphin they rescued sunday.- news 25's toni miles has an - update from the imms. - quick!- - this young dolphin fell into- the right hands and has a secon- lease on life thanks to good- samaritans who called the imms- sunday morning to report the- young juvenile male dolphin - appeared to be struggling in- the shallow waters of the - mississippi sound in gulfport.- once here at the gulfport - facility, workers with the imms- and - msu's college of veterinary - medicine, did blood work and- diagnostics to assess the state- of his condition.

- his care spilled over into- monday.

- christa barrett, clinical - instructor and veterinarian,- mississippi state university- college of veterinary - medicine: "he's still not stron- enough to keep himself up, so w- have had people in- the water here 24-7, and staff- here 24-7 with him, to make sur- he is able to breathe.- right now we have theresa in th- water to make sure he is able t- - - - breathe.

<splice> we gave him a- combination of some milk, - vitamins and things like that t- help keep up with his - nutritional status.

- his mother was nowhere to be- found.- he does not appear to yet be- weaned, but fortunately for - this little guy, he's now in- capable hands-and it's not sink- or swim time just yet.- christa barrett, clinical - instructor and veterinarian,- mississippi state university- college of veterinary - medicine: "he's still in very - critical condition, but we're - doing everything we - can.

We also have a great - faculty staff at mississippi- state university in case we - need any specialists to weigh i- on the case as well."

- as in this case, the imms asks- anyone who sees a stranded- dolphin or sea turtle to contac- them as soon as possible.

- dr. moby solangi, director, - institute for marine mammal - studies: "stranding season is - coming up.

It's very important- if people see a sick or - injured dolphin to call imms at- - - - 888-sos- dolphin."

In the - meantime, this dolphin will - continue to receive critical- and supportive care to get him- to swin on his own again - and- hopefully, be released back int- the mississippi sound.- in gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

- -