Donors needed for Winter Classic Blood Drive Saturday

Vitalent is hosting blood drives in Chico, Redding and Yuba City to boost critical blood supply

Vitalant is gearing up for the third annual winter classic blood drive... it's happening on saturday... to boost critical blood supplies.

Robin carter joins us with details on why it's more important now...than ever... thanks for being with us vitalant hosts the third annual winter classic in chico, redding and yuba city on saturday, january 30, 2021 inviting donors to make a lifesaving difference in 2021.

During the pandemic, blood donation is still considered to be an essential healthcare activity even in locations with stay-at-home directives.

Blood is needed to help patients struggling with cancer, traumatic injuries, blood disorders, surgeries, childbirth complications, burn injuries and more.

There is no artificial substitute for blood and because blood is perishable, constant replenishing is critical.

Join the community at the 2021 winter classic!

Details: january 30, 2021 where: three locations!

" chico at 555 rio lindo ave from 7am to 4pm " yuba city at boyd hall, 1895 lassen blvd from 8am to 1pm " redding at 2680 larkspur lane from 7am to 4pm covid-19 safety " donors must feel well and healthy to donate.

Please do not attempt to donate if you are not feeling well.

Vitalant looks forward to seeing you in the future.

" masks required " temperature checks upon entry " social/physical distancing " frequent sanitizing throughout the day appointments to help vitalant follow social/physical distancing protocols, appointments are strongly encouraged.

To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org/ winter-classic or call 877-25- vital (877-258-4825).

Select a convenient location and time, and get ready to feel great about saving lives.

Appreciation each donor receives an in- hand winter classic t-shirt while supplies last.

Covid-19 antibody testing each blood donation is tested for covid-19 antibodies which helps determine if donors can donate convalescent plasma, a promising treatment for hospital patients battling covid-19 today.

Even those who have not been diagnosed with covid-19 can help.

When donors give blood or platelets, they are informed of their antibody status; if positive, vitalant produces convalescent plasma from the donation.

These donors can then give a convalescent plasma donation in the future to help even more covid-19 patients.

Learn more at vitalant.org/