6pm KY COVID Numbers 01.25.2021

The governor says kentucky is past the post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases as the two- week decline in numbers continues...howeve r...deaths usually lag behind new cases...so today's death toll is high.

The governor reported 39 new deaths...bringing the total number of people lost since march to 3,460.

There were 1,268 new cases...that's the lowest number in a month.

The total number of cases is now 347,836.

The positivity rate is 9-point-9-3 percent...that's the lowest since december 31st.

The governor also reported 82,511 people were vaccinated last week...that's a record high for one week...but the supply of vaccines still isn't meeting demand.

The state also believes every person in long-term care facilities who wanted the vaccine has now received the first shot.

And, governor beshear announced thanks to 38-million dollars from 'hud'...eligible households can receive up to 250- dollars a month for six straight months to help pay utility bills.

