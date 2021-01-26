Health officials provide insight about contracting Coronavirus twice

Butte County Public Health said COVID-19 reinfection can occur, but there is limited data.

After having the coronavirus once - what are the chances of getting it a second time?

Butte county public health says quote... "there is evidence covid re-infection can occur.

Now that there is a new variant of the virus.

It may be unclear if a person previously infected with covid is reinfected with the same virus or the new varant."

That we deal with anybody even if they are six feet away that they are definitely wearing a mask as well like we are really adimit about just making sure that everyone is really protected because i feel like with how bad we got it, if we got it again, i just don't know that we would make it.

Public health says until more is known about the possibility of getting covid twice - it is important to continue to take action to prevent the spread like wearing a mask, washing hands often, keeping distance from others and getting vaccinated once it is available to you.