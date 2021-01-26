WEB EXTRA: Article Of Impeachment Brought To Senate

A single article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump was delivered to the Senate on Monday.
The charge is incitement of insurrection.
A trial is expected to begin the week of February 8, 2021.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she will “see the trial through” but a second impeachment of Donald Trump is not unconstitutional.
