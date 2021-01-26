Homeless Warming Shelter in Grants Pass

He thanks Grants Pass community members for making the warming shelter possible and says locals should not be concerned about safety, as it has not been an issue for Rogue Retreat in the past.

The Executive Director, Chad McComas says staffing and security is still being sorted out.

Day temporary homeless shelter is scheduled for official approval by the grants pass city council today.

Rogue retreat which is opperating the shelter is hoping for a permenant solution.

But -- the city council presidents says though housing for the less fortunate in the community is needed -- the location at 125 north east manzanita avenue might not be the most suitable.

There's been quite a lot of feedback from the constituents about both the temporary and concen about exclusive use.

Some locals to grants pass say they worry about security on the premises.

The city council president says the members have to see how the location works out for