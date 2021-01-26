Chet Holmgren May Be Minnesota's Next Mr. Basketball

The next big thing in Minnesota high school basketball is a bigMan from Minnehaha Academy, reports Norman Seawright III (2:01).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - January 25, 2021
The next big thing in Minnesota high school basketball is a bigMan from Minnehaha Academy, reports Norman Seawright III (2:01).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - January 25, 2021
Chet Holmgren opens up about basketball during the pandemic and what the future holds
Chet Holmgren, a 7-footer with perimeter skills, takes over the top spot in ESPN's expanded top 100.