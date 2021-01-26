Mobile sports betting bill introduced

- the process to allow mobile - sports betting in mississippi i- gaining traction once again.- news 25's grant chighizola has- more on what that could mean- for coast casinos and - mississippi residents.- - standup - "soon you may be able to participate in sports betting - here in mississippi, at the - palm of your hand."

Coast senators scott delano and- philip moran have each- introduced- - - - bills to allow mobile sports- betting through gaming- operators in the state.

- the hope is that a mobile - betting law would keep- mississippi up to - date in the field of betting, - especially with neighboring - states like tennessee, which ha- reported over two million - dollars in additional revenue - since rolling out a - mobile option last november.- sot-philip moran, district 46 - state senator "i've just got to believe that in today's - technology, that if casinos are- hooked up - with someone that has the - ability to provide this mobile- sports app, then they can work- - - - out their deal with them and th- public can then enjoy the - ability to bet five dollars on- your favorite team if you so- choose."

- a total of 14 states and the- district of columbia- currently allow mobile betting,- and the potential for - increased state revenue is a- primary consideration.- sot-ben koff- it's the state and taxes and- allowing to have these new- access to funds, to help with - schools, and road works and all- these other projects that need- to get done."

- - - scarlet pearl casino vice - president ben koff describes- what the rollout and security - for a mobile betting- app would look like on their- end.- sot-ben koff: scarlet pearl - casino resort - "they'll have the ability to download the app, verify who- they are through already- recognized platforms and- protocols, and then of course b- able to place a wager on- - - - their favorite game anytime the- want to do it."

Senator moran i hopeful mobile betting can- become law this - year, but first, his bill has t- go through further consideratio- - - - in committee.

- sot-philip moran- "i would certianly love to get bill out of committee, to bring- it to the floor and - discuss it, though it takes a - while, nothing happens- - - - overnight."

A hope that's echoe by ben koff.- sot-ben koff- "pretty soon we're going to be left in the dark, and we can't- be the one left in the dark - and lose our customers and our- guests choosing to go elsewhere- with their- casino entertainment dollars."

In d'iberville, grant - chighizola, news