Stage set for 72nd Republic Day

India will celebrate Republic Day today, which is a gazetted holiday.

Security has been beefed up at Rajpath ahead of the customary celebrations.

Final stage preparations are underway at the site.

Seating arrangements have been done maintaining social distancing.

Farmers will also carry out tractor rally from 9 locations today.

In view of that, a temporary wall has been erected to seal Karnal bypass to stop the entry of the vehicles into the national capital.

India's constitution came into force today, completing country's transition toward becoming an independent republic.