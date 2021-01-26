500 People Vaccinated Today

North Alabama is making progress on its coronavirus vaccine roll out after five-hundred people got their first dose of the vaccine Monday at Huntsville Hospital's John Hunt Park location.

everyone i spoke with today said getting the vaccine was quick and easy -- and they did not have to wait long for an appointment.

That's because the vaccine clinic is well staffed.

With a majority of new hires already being trained on the computer system.

So, more people can get scheduled to get the vaccine that are 75 and above or health care workers.

The senior vice-president of operations at huntsville hospital says it might be a while though before more groups can get the vaccine.

I think the state's holding off until we get more of the 75 and up done.

And then we'll bring in the 65 and up in the same process at john hunt park.

It's a great process in several weeks the john hunt park vaccine clinic will be vaccinating seven thousand people a week.

Huntsville hospital is not planning on opening up any other vaccine clinics until they can make sure there is a stable shipment of vaccines being sent to the state.

