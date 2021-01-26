First responders save woman from burning car

NY Mills Fire Captain Joe Riopel, NY Mills Police Officer Christopher DeLong, and an unknown passerby help remove a female driver from her burning vehicle following an accident.

Routeotor vehicle accidt this afternoon that turned o tbe anyo ny mills fire chief rick ulinski the accident happened on campbell avenue just before 4:00 tonight.

He says his fire captain joe riopel was block away when it happened and was the first on the scene.

As he was checking on the condition of the drivers one of the cars caught fire.

He, along with ny mills police officer christopher delong and a passerby helped pull cheryl reed of utica out as flames took over the car.

Chief ulinski says if it wasn't for their heroic efforts reed might not have made it out.

"when someone's having what could be the worst day of their life, they call us and we go out and try to help them.

In this case there were injuries, there was a lot ofproh vehicles, but we were able to get the person out of the vehicle and avoid further more serious injuries with smoke inhalation and possibly burns.

It's a very good feeling to at least know that we made a difference today."

Ny mills police say reed was traveling eastbound on campbell when her car struck another car, driven by elanor mcneil of utica, head on.

Both were taken to the hospital with non- life threatening in injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

We now know the name of