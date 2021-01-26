Services Resume at Salvation Army

The Evansville non-profit had to take a pause over the weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

With covid-19.

And those cases -- hitting close to home tonight -- as a local non- profit had to suspend services*for a time -- following an outbreak.

44news reporter erran huber spoke with the salvation army and shares-- where things stand.

This marks the first major interruption related to the pandemic we've seen with the salvation army in town..

Leaders shared-- while an outbreak of covid-19 was a setback--they're ready to keep moving forward.

They had professional cleaners come in and gave time for people to go get tested.

For an organization that has several hundred people a day drop by for food and other needs-- trying to keep things running as smoothly as possible amid all the changes-- remains critical.

As we head closer to a full year facing continued economic challenges in our community.

We are back up and running.

We have been seeing our numbers increasing due to covid, for those coming to use our food pantry as well as our soup kitchen.

It's great that we've been able to stay open because we know that our community is struggling, and they're even more in need now with covid.

But facing those challenges head- on isn't an easy task.

So the salvation army--is continuing to look for volunteers to help out.

Eh 44news but