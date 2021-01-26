Lafayette Woman Creates Cards of Happi Initiative

The Instagram account connects people by matching them with anonymous addresses of people interested in receiving a hand written letter that promotes kindness.

Something most of us send out daily ... but a hand-written letter is a gesture that makes us feel connected to the person who sent it.

I talked with one young lafayette woman..

Who is connecting people across the globe with hand written letters.

Receiving a letter in the mail has become an oddity.

"i literally run out to the mail box.

I got one last week and it was so cute.

So i literally at 4 o'clock i grab the mail and hope for a card."-joy ward and that excitment is something madeleine wildermuth is working to spread across the globe.

"it's nice to touch something and say like the hand writting that i know somebody put their pen to paper and sent me something thoughtful rather than just a text messege that's instant and doesn't take any extra time out of your day."-madeleine madeleine created cards of happi.

"i wanted to connect people that maybe didn't know each other and say look at all the good that's out in the world and look how many people are seeing a brighter future for all of us."- madeleine (nats( and these are just some of the letters that people have recieved from taking part in the initiative.

An activity that participants say..

Is a way to connect differently in a time where we all feel far apart.

"everybody is different.

They believe different things but at the end of the day simple words of hope and kindness or just intruductory statements to bridge you to someone else.

They are so powerful, and they hold value that is unspeakable."- jessie ward and though participants don't physically speak to those they are connecting with..

Their words are proving that snail mail can leave a lasting impression.

"there are still people all around you even though you can't see them or physically talk to them.

They have something positive to say and are looking out for you in the way that they can."- madeleine madeleine provides writing prompts for people who may not know what to write.

If you are interested in getting involved with this initiative, search cards of happi thats happy with an i and send madeleine a messege.

We will also have the details on our website wlfi dot com.

