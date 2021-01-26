Wabash Community Schools Board Member Addresses Backlash Over TikTok Video

From wabash county --- with more on community's reaction.

I am just like every other person, born with original sin and flawed?

Days after his social media video spurred controversy school board member ryan peter for my language...moving forward i will be more mindful of my published content?

At monday night school board meeting backlash he received from the community over a video he posted to his personal tik tok account encouraged people to lie to the health department about contact tracing to avoid being placed in quarantine and that he received numerous calls from parents sharing his frustrations over the ongoing pandemic solution - if you feel like you need to get tested, go get tested.

But when they ask you who youe been around, you lie.

You are not under the penalty of perjury if you don tell the health department who youe been around.

You can lie.

Easter bunny and santa claus, that who youe been around?

After peter read his statement to the board criticism from some not resign moved on never addressed again.?i am fully aware there are people in the community who disagree with me and this is fine.

I don want them silenced...but it should be known there are a lot of people in the community who agree with me?

Peter says he since deleted his videos and while no board members spoke on the issue following the meeting a joint statement last week saying they condemned the statements and views made by peter.

In mt.

Carmel vl