Tuesday, January 26, 2021

11pm Utility Bills Help 01.25.2021

If you're having a hard time paying your utility bills because of the pandemic, $38 Million dollars is now available for funding help.

More help is on the way.

According to governor andy beshear... $38 million dollars is now available..

If you live in a city or county approved for funding, and are financially impacted by covid-19.... you can apply for up to $250 dollars a month for six consecutive months....if you've been struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, and gas bills... and have received a recent notice for disconnect.

The governor says Kentucky is past the post-holiday surge of Coronavirus cases as the two week-decline in numbers continues.

