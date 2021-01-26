Kumho Tire employees move forward with union

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Workers at Kumho Tire in Macon can move forward with efforts to unionize and negotiate a contract with their employer.

The national labor relations board certified the results of a 20-19 vote to join the united steelworkers -- the largest tire union in the u- s.

According to the united steelworkers organization, kumho led an anti-union campaign and filed several objections to delay the certification of the election.

The last objection was dismissed on wednesday.

This requires kumho to meet with workers and negotiate the first contract.

In a statement, united steelworker district nine director daniel flippo said quote "instead of wasting money to fight workers' free choice to organize, kumho could have used those funds to enhance workplace safety and provide a fair contract.

