Biden signs 'Buy American' order

President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to leverage the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.
Bryan Wood reports.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to require federal agencies to buy American-made products with American tax dollars.