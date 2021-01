Watch: JP Nadda, Om Birla, Javadekar celebrate R-Day

India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day today.

Political dignitaries unfurled the national flag at their residences and party offices.

BJP national president JP Nadda unfurled Tricolour at Delhi's BJP headquarters.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoisted the national capital at his residence.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar unfurled the Tricolour at his residence.